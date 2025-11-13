The Defection Architect's Downfall: Calcutta High Court Disqualifies Mukul Roy
Mukul Roy, once a key political strategist in West Bengal, has been disqualified as an MLA by the Calcutta High Court under the anti-defection law. Despite his past influence in orchestrating defections, Roy has been absent from politics due to health issues, with the verdict highlighting his diminished presence.
In a dramatic turn of political events, the Calcutta High Court has disqualified seasoned TMC leader Mukul Roy as MLA under the anti-defection law. This same statute was once a tool Roy adeptly maneuvered, using his extensive influence as a leading political strategist in West Bengal.
Elected from Krishnanagar Uttar on a BJP ticket in 2021, Roy's switch to the TMC shortly after was well-documented through photographs, videos, and public admissions. However, this judgment arrives at a time when Roy is battling severe health issues, marking a stark contrast to his former political prowess.
For decades, Roy was both feared and respected as a backroom tactician, orchestrating significant political shifts. The disqualification underscores how the political landscape he once reshaped now evolves without him, as the Krishnanagar North seat remains vacant awaiting upcoming elections.
