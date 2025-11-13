The Defection Architect's Downfall: Calcutta High Court Disqualifies Mukul Roy

In a dramatic turn of political events, the Calcutta High Court has disqualified seasoned TMC leader Mukul Roy as MLA under the anti-defection law. This same statute was once a tool Roy adeptly maneuvered, using his extensive influence as a leading political strategist in West Bengal.

Elected from Krishnanagar Uttar on a BJP ticket in 2021, Roy's switch to the TMC shortly after was well-documented through photographs, videos, and public admissions. However, this judgment arrives at a time when Roy is battling severe health issues, marking a stark contrast to his former political prowess.

For decades, Roy was both feared and respected as a backroom tactician, orchestrating significant political shifts. The disqualification underscores how the political landscape he once reshaped now evolves without him, as the Krishnanagar North seat remains vacant awaiting upcoming elections.