Erdogan Advocates Two-State Solution for Cyprus Deadlock

President Erdogan proposes a two-state solution for Cyprus, countering Greek Cypriot opposition. Newly-elected Turkish Cypriot president, Tufan Erhurman, suggests exploring a federal approach. Tensions rise over energy resources and historic division, with peace talks stalled since 2017.

Updated: 13-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Turkey's stance on resolving the political deadlock over Cyprus, advocating for a two-state solution on the ethnically-divided island.

Erdogan made his comments during a joint appearance with Tufan Erhurman, the newly elected Turkish Cypriot president, who favors exploring a federal solution - an approach historically supported by the United Nations. Turkey is the only nation recognizing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and both Erdogan and former Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar support a two-state framework, a solution opposed by Greek Cypriots.

Erhurman emphasized his commitment to Turkish Cypriot sovereignty, expressing skepticism over past negotiation methods that failed to unite the island. He reiterated the Turkish Cypriots' role as equal partners and stressed the importance of sovereign rights over the entire island, especially concerning energy and hydrocarbon resources. Peace negotiations on Cyprus have been stagnant since 2017.

