Allegations Fly as BJD Questions Election Fairness in Nuapada

Amid rising tensions in the Nuapada Assembly by-election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has raised serious allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the fairness and credibility of the election process. A reported 91 percent voter turnout in 41 booths has drawn scrutiny, with BJD accusing the BJP of misusing administrative machinery to sway the election in their favor.

Senior BJD leaders Atanu S Nayak, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, and Lenin Mohanty held a press conference in Bhubaneswar to voice their objections, calling the election a farce and demanding an independent investigation into the high turnout figures. They claim the Election Commission's numbers, showing a late spike in votes, are implausible and argue that such irregularities signal potential tampering.

The BJP rejected these allegations, with general secretary Biranchi Tripathy dismissing them as baseless and made in fear of looming defeat. Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer N B Dhal Gopalan maintained that the by-election was conducted transparently and peacefully. Despite contrasting narratives, the ordeal highlights pressing electoral integrity concerns in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)