RPI (A) Seeks Recognition in Mahayuti's Seat Sharing

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demands the inclusion of his Republican Party of India (A) in the Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming civic elections. Despite being longstanding allies, RPI (A) feels sidelined by the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:14 IST
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for his Republican Party of India (A) to be granted seats in the approaching civic elections. Athawale emphasized the RPI (A)'s historical alliance with the BJP, asserting its rightful place in the Mahayuti coalition's seat-sharing negotiations.

The seasoned partnership with the BJP has seen RPI (A) supporting their candidates, yet Athawale expressed disappointment over their exclusion from the alliance's key discussions. He plans to address the issue with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

Athawale, while stressing that his comments weren't a warning, highlighted RPI (A)'s crucial support role in BJP victories. On Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's resignation due to a Pune land deal probe, he advised patience until the investigation concludes.

