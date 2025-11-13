RPI (A) Seeks Recognition in Mahayuti's Seat Sharing

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for his Republican Party of India (A) to be granted seats in the approaching civic elections. Athawale emphasized the RPI (A)'s historical alliance with the BJP, asserting its rightful place in the Mahayuti coalition's seat-sharing negotiations.

The seasoned partnership with the BJP has seen RPI (A) supporting their candidates, yet Athawale expressed disappointment over their exclusion from the alliance's key discussions. He plans to address the issue with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

Athawale, while stressing that his comments weren't a warning, highlighted RPI (A)'s crucial support role in BJP victories. On Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's resignation due to a Pune land deal probe, he advised patience until the investigation concludes.