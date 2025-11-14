Tragic Su-30 Crash: Russian Fighter Jet Down in Karelia
A Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training mission in the Karelia region near Finland, resulting in the deaths of two crew members. The crash occurred in an uninhabited area, with no ammunition onboard, and emergency services have been dispatched to the site by local authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 01:19 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the Karelia region, bordering Finland, during a routine training mission on Thursday evening. Both crew members onboard were killed, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
The incident happened in an uninhabited area, ensuring no casualties or damage on the ground. The flight was reportedly conducted without any ammunition.
Local emergency services, as directed by Karelia's regional governor, Artur Parfenchikov, have been sent to the crash site. The governor confirmed that the aircraft went down in dense forest, resulting in no harm to people or infrastructure on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement