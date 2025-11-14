Trump Administration Designates European Leftist Groups as Terrorist Organizations

In a controversial move aligning with his stance against leftist ideologies, President Donald Trump's administration has branded four European left-wing groups as terrorist organizations. The decision comes in the aftermath of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, which authorities claim was motivated by his political views.

The targeted groups have histories of violent acts in Europe, including sending explosive packages and carrying out bombings. Although based in Europe, the labeling facilitates the U.S. government in tracking financial support these entities might receive from U.S. operations.

While this move continues Trump's focus on combating leftist threats, the designation coincided with online critiques on its timing and impact, noting that Europe has historically dealt with similar threats. The U.S. and European governments have yet to comment on future cooperation regarding these designated entities.