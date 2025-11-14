Left Menu

Trump Administration Designates European Leftist Groups as Terrorist Organizations

The Trump administration has labeled four European left-wing groups as terrorist organizations following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. These groups are linked to past violent acts in Europe and are said to undermine Western foundations. The designation allows the U.S. to target any financial support these groups may have within its borders.

Updated: 14-11-2025 02:07 IST
Trump Administration Designates European Leftist Groups as Terrorist Organizations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move aligning with his stance against leftist ideologies, President Donald Trump's administration has branded four European left-wing groups as terrorist organizations. The decision comes in the aftermath of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, which authorities claim was motivated by his political views.

The targeted groups have histories of violent acts in Europe, including sending explosive packages and carrying out bombings. Although based in Europe, the labeling facilitates the U.S. government in tracking financial support these entities might receive from U.S. operations.

While this move continues Trump's focus on combating leftist threats, the designation coincided with online critiques on its timing and impact, noting that Europe has historically dealt with similar threats. The U.S. and European governments have yet to comment on future cooperation regarding these designated entities.

