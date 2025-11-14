North Korea Blasts G7's Denuclearisation Demands

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has sharply criticized a joint statement by the G7 countries, describing their demand for complete denuclearisation as a 'disguised hostile act'. According to state media KCNA's Friday report, Choe argued that such demands infringe upon North Korea's sovereignty and constitutional rights.

The contentious statement was issued on Wednesday after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada. It condemned North Korea's nuclear weapons program and strongly reinstated the G7's commitment to working toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Choe, quoted by KCNA, defended the nation's nuclear arsenal, suggesting that in the increasingly tense global landscape, possessing nuclear weapons is necessary to deter 'the most dangerous and hostile states'.

