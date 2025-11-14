Left Menu

North Korea Blasts G7's Denuclearisation Demands

North Korea's foreign minister Choe Son Hui criticized the G7's denuclearisation demands calling it a disguised hostile act. The G7 countries released a joint statement condemning North Korea's nuclear program and reasserted their commitment to denuclearisation. Choe claimed nukes are essential for deterrence in the current geopolitical climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has sharply criticized a joint statement by the G7 countries, describing their demand for complete denuclearisation as a 'disguised hostile act'. According to state media KCNA's Friday report, Choe argued that such demands infringe upon North Korea's sovereignty and constitutional rights.

The contentious statement was issued on Wednesday after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada. It condemned North Korea's nuclear weapons program and strongly reinstated the G7's commitment to working toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Choe, quoted by KCNA, defended the nation's nuclear arsenal, suggesting that in the increasingly tense global landscape, possessing nuclear weapons is necessary to deter 'the most dangerous and hostile states'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

