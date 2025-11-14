U.S. Eases Tariffs on Latin American Imports to Curtail Consumer Prices

The United States is set to remove tariffs on select imports from Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, and El Salvador, as announced on Thursday. These adjustments are part of framework agreements designed to grant U.S. companies expanded market access in these regions.

The anticipated agreements aim to reduce prices for imported products such as coffee and bananas, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promising substantial announcements to follow. The initiative is part of a broader Trump administration push to combat high living costs, which have become a focal issue following recent electoral losses for the Republicans.

While some tariffs remain, especially on goods from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Argentina, imports of non-U.S. products like bananas and coffee from Ecuador will see tariff removals. The deals aim to open foreign markets, offering U.S. agricultural and industrial sectors enhanced global trade opportunities. Argentina, El Salvador, and Guatemala have expressed a positive outlook on these new trade dynamics.

