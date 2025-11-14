Left Menu

U.S. Eases Tariffs on Latin American Imports to Curtail Consumer Prices

The U.S. announced agreements to lift some tariffs on imports from Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, and El Salvador, aiming to reduce consumer prices for goods like coffee and bananas. These deals are expected to provide U.S. firms better market access, potentially lowering the cost of living amid political pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 05:04 IST
U.S. Eases Tariffs on Latin American Imports to Curtail Consumer Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to remove tariffs on select imports from Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, and El Salvador, as announced on Thursday. These adjustments are part of framework agreements designed to grant U.S. companies expanded market access in these regions.

The anticipated agreements aim to reduce prices for imported products such as coffee and bananas, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promising substantial announcements to follow. The initiative is part of a broader Trump administration push to combat high living costs, which have become a focal issue following recent electoral losses for the Republicans.

While some tariffs remain, especially on goods from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Argentina, imports of non-U.S. products like bananas and coffee from Ecuador will see tariff removals. The deals aim to open foreign markets, offering U.S. agricultural and industrial sectors enhanced global trade opportunities. Argentina, El Salvador, and Guatemala have expressed a positive outlook on these new trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

 Global
2
U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

 Global
3
Law Firm Ordered to Repay Over $1 Million in Legal Battle Over Dam Disaster

Law Firm Ordered to Repay Over $1 Million in Legal Battle Over Dam Disaster

 Global
4
Russian Ship Sighting Stirs U.S. Maritime Security Efforts

Russian Ship Sighting Stirs U.S. Maritime Security Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025