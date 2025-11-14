Left Menu

Tense Moments in Jubilee Hills By-Election as Votes are Counted

Vote counting underway for the Jubilee Hills by-election, pivotal for the ruling Congress and BRS. Low voter turnout marked the election held due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Candidates include L Deepak Reddy for BJP, Sunita Gopinath for BRS, and Naveen Yadav for Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:13 IST
Tense Moments in Jubilee Hills By-Election as Votes are Counted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes is underway in the critical by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, carrying high stakes for both the ruling Congress government and the BRS. The process commenced on Friday under stringent security arrangements, starting with the postal ballots.

Officials have planned to conduct the counting in 10 rounds, as they carefully scrutinize the electoral decision of the voters. Despite having over 4 lakh eligible voters, the turnout was a mere 48.49 percent, with 1.94 lakh casting their votes on November 11.

This election was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier in June. The BJP has fielded L Deepak Reddy as their contender, while Gopinath's widow, Sunita, represents BRS. The Congress candidate is Naveen Yadav, bolstered by the support of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

TRENDING

1
Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

Bihar Votes: A Veritable Referendum on Leadership

 India
2
Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

Shady Land Deal Sparks High-Level Probe in Pune

 India
3
Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

Tech Titans Weigh In on GAIN AI Act

 Global
4
Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

Ashes Rivalry: An Enduring Legacy in Cricket's Battle for Prestige

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025