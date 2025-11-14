Left Menu

Historic State Visit: Strengthening India-Africa Ties

President Droupadi Murmu concluded a historic six-day state visit to Angola and Botswana, marking the first by an Indian President. Her trip focused on strengthening bilateral ties, introducing new collaborations in energy, trade, and investment, particularly in petroleum, minerals, and medicine. Significant agreements and MOUs were signed during her visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:46 IST
Historic State Visit: Strengthening India-Africa Ties
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu's recent state visit to Angola and Botswana marked a historic milestone, being the first by an Indian President. The visit aimed at fortifying bilateral relations with renewed focus on energy, trade, and investment opportunities.

During the visit, significant dialogues were held with Angola's Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco and Botswana's Duma Gideon Boko, where Murmu reaffirmed India's interest in establishing long-term petroleum contracts and investing in critical mineral exploration. The talks also explored potential collaborations in agriculture and medicine.

The visit ended with noteworthy developments, including Angola's agreement to join the India-led International Big Cat Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance. Additionally, India signed MOUs in fisheries and medicine supply, enhancing cooperation with these African nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

 India
2
PCB Declines Bangladesh's Tri-Series Invitation Amid Player Workload Concerns

PCB Declines Bangladesh's Tri-Series Invitation Amid Player Workload Concern...

 Pakistan
3
NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Battle

NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Battle

 India
4
Rising Contest in Anta: Pramod Jain Bhaya Leads Early

Rising Contest in Anta: Pramod Jain Bhaya Leads Early

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025