Historic State Visit: Strengthening India-Africa Ties

President Droupadi Murmu's recent state visit to Angola and Botswana marked a historic milestone, being the first by an Indian President. The visit aimed at fortifying bilateral relations with renewed focus on energy, trade, and investment opportunities.

During the visit, significant dialogues were held with Angola's Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco and Botswana's Duma Gideon Boko, where Murmu reaffirmed India's interest in establishing long-term petroleum contracts and investing in critical mineral exploration. The talks also explored potential collaborations in agriculture and medicine.

The visit ended with noteworthy developments, including Angola's agreement to join the India-led International Big Cat Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance. Additionally, India signed MOUs in fisheries and medicine supply, enhancing cooperation with these African nations.

