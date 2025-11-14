NDA's Lead in Bihar Assembly Elections Stirs Political Arena

The NDA is leading in 166 assembly seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122 in the Bihar Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the opposition, under the INDIA bloc, is ahead in 56 constituencies, claiming confidence in rallying voter support.

BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasiya expressed optimism about retaining power, emphasizing the NDA's governance track record. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar echoed this sentiment, suggesting early trends reflect public approval of the coalition.

However, Congress MP Manoj Kumar and RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari expect a shift in trends, advocating for political change in Bihar. Criticisms were leveled against opposition claims of irregularities, urging recourse to the Election Commission instead of social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)