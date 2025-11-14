Left Menu

NDA's Lead in Bihar Assembly Elections Stirs Political Arena

The NDA is leading in the Bihar Assembly elections with 166 seats, surpassing the majority mark. Both the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc express confidence in their stands, citing public trust and desire for change. Early trends are viewed cautiously as politicians await final results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:52 IST
BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasiya expressed optimism about retaining power, emphasizing the NDA's governance track record. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar echoed this sentiment, suggesting early trends reflect public approval of the coalition.

However, Congress MP Manoj Kumar and RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari expect a shift in trends, advocating for political change in Bihar. Criticisms were leveled against opposition claims of irregularities, urging recourse to the Election Commission instead of social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

