South Korea and US Discuss Taiwan Stability

South Korea and the United States held discussions centered on the stability and peace within the Taiwan Strait. These discussions did not involve any deliberations on a specific role for South Korea in potential contingencies involving Taiwan, according to South Korean top security adviser Wi Sung-lac.

A joint fact sheet released on Friday outlined shared priorities between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait. This dialogue underscores the importance both nations place on regional stability and their collaborative diplomatic engagement.

The diplomatic conversation marks a significant point of cooperation between the two nations, focusing on a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region while carefully navigating the sensitive geopolitical dynamics of the Taiwan issue.