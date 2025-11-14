Left Menu

Fierce Contests in Bye-Elections as Key Seats Witness Early Leads

Vote counting in eight constituencies across India is underway, with early trends indicating significant leads in Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab. The elections draw attention amid key political moves, including candidates withdrawing or retaining seats and voters considering recent MLA vacancies due to resignations and deaths.

Updated: 14-11-2025 10:57 IST
On Friday, vote counting commenced for bye-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across six states and one Union Territory. Early trends in Telangana's Jubilee Hills seat highlighted Congress candidate Naveen Yadav initially leading by 47 votes over BRS nominee Maganti Gopinath, after the first of 10 counting rounds.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, NC candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Al Mosavi established an early lead with a 624-vote advantage over PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, post round one of 17. Similarly, BJP candidate Devyani Rana was ahead in Nagrota, while Congress's Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' led in Rajasthan's Anta constituency.

Punjab's Tarn Taran witnessed an early lead for Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu in a four-way contest. In Mizoram's Dampa seat, MNF candidate R Lalthangliana emerged as the frontrunner. These bye-elections coincide with Bihar's Assembly elections and include contests in Odisha and Jharkhand as well.

