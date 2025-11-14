AIMIM's Strategic Gains in Bihar Assembly Polls
The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is leading in five seats in the Bihar assembly elections, with a strong presence in the Seemanchal region. Despite not joining any coalition, the party shows significant influence as the ruling NDA inches toward a landslide victory with over 180 seats.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is making notable strides in the Bihar assembly elections, leading in five constituencies as vote counting continues, according to the Election Commission.
With a stronghold in the Seemanchal region, which has a considerable Muslim demographic, the AIMIM is contesting 29 out of the 243 assembly seats, predominantly in Seemanchal. Party candidates, like Md Sarawar Alam in Kochadhaman and Akhtarul Iman in Amour, are currently ahead by significant margins.
Meanwhile, a dominant performance by the ruling NDA suggests a landslide win, as they lead in more than 180 constituencies. Despite the prevailing trends, AIMIM has shown its growing influence by independently running in the elections.
