Bhupesh Baghel Critiques Election Commission's Role in Bihar Elections

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accuses Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of playing a significant role in Bihar's election outcome, where the NDA is poised for a major victory. Baghel, observing for Congress in the elections, questions the Election Commission's operations and comments on alliances with RJD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:43 IST
In a pointed critique, senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of playing a pivotal role in the recent Bihar assembly elections, where early trends indicate a sweeping victory for the NDA. Baghel, a former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and Congress' senior observer for the election, suggested the outcome reflected a certain orchestration by the Election Commission.

The election results indicate the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course to secure a commanding lead, dominating more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats. This performance marks a potentially historic win for the saffron party, aligning with earlier predictions by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As such, Baghel extended ironic congratulations to CEC Gyanesh Kumar for his 'crucial' contribution to this landslide.

Addressing questions on the Congress party's recurrent alliances with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) despite its 'jungle raj' perceptions, Baghel highlighted the shifting narrative toward current governance under Modi and Shah. Meanwhile, discussions continue on the implications of electronic voting machines (EVMs), with Baghel hinting at further revelations yet to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

