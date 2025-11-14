BHP Liable in Brazil's Devastating Dam Collapse

BHP has been held accountable by London's High Court for the collapse of the Fundao dam in southeastern Brazil in 2015. The disaster, considered Brazil's worst environmental calamity, caused significant human and ecological damage.

Thousands of Brazilians, alongside local governments and businesses, initiated legal action against BHP concerning the collapse, seeking compensation for the devastating impact. The disaster resulted in the deaths of 19 people, destruction of homes, and severe pollution of the Doce River.

Judge Finola O'Farrell emphasized that BHP's unsafe practices were directly responsible for the tragedy. Meanwhile, BHP intends to appeal the ruling, noting that many claimants in the UK case have already received compensation in Brazil.