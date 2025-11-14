Left Menu

NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: A Testament to Visionary Leadership

The NDA's landslide win in the Bihar Assembly elections reflects the public's trust in its governance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan lauded the victory, underscoring the leadership of Modi and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:37 IST
victory
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political landmark, the NDA has clinched a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, consolidating public confidence in its developmental governance. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu remarked that this electoral triumph underscores trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat.

The victory serves as an endorsement of Modi's strategic vision and promises of progressive reforms. Naidu, a supportive ally within the NDA, extended his congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other succeeding candidates from the BJP and JDU.

Further affirming the coalition's success, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan commended the decisive mandate received from Bihar's populace, advocating the continued advancement of a development-focused administration. His congratulatory statements echoed the sentiments of optimism regarding future governance trajectories under Modi and Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

