Bihar Election Results Spark Controversy and Mystery

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has raised concerns over the recent Bihar election results, claiming they are not reflective of the ground realities in the state. Speaking to PTI, Bhattacharya highlighted the oddity of a two-decade-old government matching its 2010 performance.

The politician expressed bewilderment at the results, labeling them as 'absolutely unnatural.' He questioned the electoral roll's sudden increase, pointing out discrepancies in the voter numbers that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should clarify.

Despite being part of the Mahagatbandhan and contesting 20 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation was leading in only the Ghosi constituency by Friday afternoon. This contrasts sharply with their 2020 success, where the party won 12 out of 19 contested seats.

