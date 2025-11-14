Congress Reclaims Anta: A Pivotal By-election Victory in Rajasthan
Pramod Jain Bhaya of the Congress won the Anta assembly by-election in Rajasthan, defeating BJP's Morpal Suman by over 15,000 votes. Bhaya attributed his win to a change in voter sentiment, marking a significant setback for the ruling BJP, which failed to capitalize on incumbency advantages.
- Country:
- India
Pramod Jain Bhaya, representing Congress, clinched a notable victory in the Anta assembly by-election in Rajasthan's Baran district, securing 69,571 votes. Bhaya defeated his closest contender, BJP's Morpal Suman, by a substantial margin of 15,612 votes, as officially reported by the Election Commission.
Despite concerted campaigning efforts by the BJP, including prominent roadshows and political figures' endorsements, Bhaya maintained a clear lead throughout the vote count. The election was initiated following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, with the Congress seizing the opportunity to capitalize on perceived anti-incumbency sentiment.
This victory is a crucial gain for the Congress, signaling voter discontent with the ruling party, as noted by various party officials. They emphasized the electorate's endorsement of Congress-led welfare schemes, highlighting the public's dissatisfaction with BJP policies in the constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhupesh Baghel Critiques Election Commission's Role in Bihar Elections
Election Commission Overhauls Chenari Constituency: Unexpected Officer Swap
Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's New Rule in West Bengal
SC seeks Election Commission's response on pleas of DMK, CPI(M), West Bengal Congress, TMC leaders against SIR in Tamil Nadu, WB.
TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias Towards BJP in BLA Appointments