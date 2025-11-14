Congress Reclaims Anta: A Pivotal By-election Victory in Rajasthan

Pramod Jain Bhaya, representing Congress, clinched a notable victory in the Anta assembly by-election in Rajasthan's Baran district, securing 69,571 votes. Bhaya defeated his closest contender, BJP's Morpal Suman, by a substantial margin of 15,612 votes, as officially reported by the Election Commission.

Despite concerted campaigning efforts by the BJP, including prominent roadshows and political figures' endorsements, Bhaya maintained a clear lead throughout the vote count. The election was initiated following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, with the Congress seizing the opportunity to capitalize on perceived anti-incumbency sentiment.

This victory is a crucial gain for the Congress, signaling voter discontent with the ruling party, as noted by various party officials. They emphasized the electorate's endorsement of Congress-led welfare schemes, highlighting the public's dissatisfaction with BJP policies in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)