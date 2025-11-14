Congress Triumphs in Jubilee Hills: V Naveen Yadav's Resounding Win

In a decisive electoral victory, Congress's V Naveen Yadav emerged triumphant in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, securing a majority of over 24,729 votes over BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha. With 98,988 votes to Sunitha's 74,259, Yadav maintained a consistent lead throughout the counting process.

The bypoll, necessitated by the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, served as a critical test for Congress's standing in the state. Jubilant Congress supporters celebrated the win by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at the party headquarters in Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana.

Despite the victory not affecting the overall stability, it underscores Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's leadership and the public's satisfaction with his government's performance. The outcome further strengthens Congress's position ahead of the next assembly polls, positioning them confidently against their rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)