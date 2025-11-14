NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Governance
The NDA's overwhelming victory in Bihar is seen as an endorsement of their efforts in development, women's safety, and governance. Amit Shah praised the alliance's leaders for rescuing Bihar from 'jungle raj'. The BJP's strong performance signals public trust in their policies, overshadowing Mahagathbandhan's efforts.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar as a public endorsement of their focus on development, women's safety, and welfare programs. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their efforts in moving Bihar away from the 'jungle raj'.
With the NDA set to win nearly 200 out of 243 seats, Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Bihar's people, describing the election result as a testament to the state's belief in the alliance's service and governance. The BJP emerged as the largest party, showcasing a high strike rate.
Shah critiqued the Mahagathbandhan's failure, emphasizing the public's rejection of their vote-bank politics. The Congress under Rahul Gandhi saw its influence wane, indicating a shift towards performance-driven governance. Shah assured that the NDA, under Modi's leadership, would continue to fulfill its promises to the people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- election
- NDA
- Amit Shah
- Narendra Modi
- Nitish Kumar
- BJP
- victory
- Mahagathbandhan
- development
ALSO READ
Bihar Triumph: BJP and Allies Shine in Assembly Elections
Union Strife: Hotel Showdown Between Shiv Sena and BJP
PM Modi thanks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and NDA 'family members' Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for Bihar poll win.
BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success
Triumphant Sweep: Bihar Election Results Favor JD(U) and BJP