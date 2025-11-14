NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Governance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar as a public endorsement of their focus on development, women's safety, and welfare programs. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their efforts in moving Bihar away from the 'jungle raj'.

With the NDA set to win nearly 200 out of 243 seats, Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Bihar's people, describing the election result as a testament to the state's belief in the alliance's service and governance. The BJP emerged as the largest party, showcasing a high strike rate.

Shah critiqued the Mahagathbandhan's failure, emphasizing the public's rejection of their vote-bank politics. The Congress under Rahul Gandhi saw its influence wane, indicating a shift towards performance-driven governance. Shah assured that the NDA, under Modi's leadership, would continue to fulfill its promises to the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)