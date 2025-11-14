Left Menu

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Governance

The NDA's overwhelming victory in Bihar is seen as an endorsement of their efforts in development, women's safety, and governance. Amit Shah praised the alliance's leaders for rescuing Bihar from 'jungle raj'. The BJP's strong performance signals public trust in their policies, overshadowing Mahagathbandhan's efforts.

Updated: 14-11-2025 17:02 IST
  India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar as a public endorsement of their focus on development, women's safety, and welfare programs. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their efforts in moving Bihar away from the 'jungle raj'.

With the NDA set to win nearly 200 out of 243 seats, Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Bihar's people, describing the election result as a testament to the state's belief in the alliance's service and governance. The BJP emerged as the largest party, showcasing a high strike rate.

Shah critiqued the Mahagathbandhan's failure, emphasizing the public's rejection of their vote-bank politics. The Congress under Rahul Gandhi saw its influence wane, indicating a shift towards performance-driven governance. Shah assured that the NDA, under Modi's leadership, would continue to fulfill its promises to the people.

