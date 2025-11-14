Left Menu

K Kavitha Speaks Out: 'Karma Hits Back' After BRS Defeat

Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha criticized her party using the phrase 'karma hits back' following its defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election. Kavitha, suspended in September for accusing party leaders of tarnishing her father's image, now focuses on public issues through Telangana Jagruti.

Updated: 14-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:14 IST
K Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha criticized her party following its defeat in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, declaring 'karma hits back.'

After the election results were announced, Kavitha took to social media, reaffirming her stance with the same phrase. Kavitha's suspension from the BRS in September stemmed from her allegations against cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, accusing them of damaging her father K Chandrasekhar Rao's reputation over the Kaleshwaram project.

Following her suspension, Kavitha has redirected her attention to public issues through Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organization she leads. Meanwhile, Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav emerged victorious in the Jubilee Hills by-election, defeating BRS's Maganti Sunitha by a significant margin of over 24,000 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

