Shifting Political Landscape: Key Bypoll Results

Political by-elections across eight constituencies saw significant shifts, with the ruling parties losing four seats. Key victories include Congress in Rajasthan and PDP in Budgam. BJP secured seats in Nagrota and Nuapada, while regional parties like MNF, AAP, and JMM won important contests.

In a significant political shift, ruling parties lost ground as by-elections were held across eight constituencies on November 11. The Congress secured a notable victory in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, while the PDP broke new ground by defeating the National Conference in its Budgam stronghold in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the BJP claimed the Nagrota seat in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Mizo National Front retained its hold on the Dampa assembly seat. By-elections also took place in Anta (Rajasthan), Ghatshila (Jharkhand), Jubilee Hills (Telangana), Tarn Taran (Punjab), and Nuapada (Odisha).

Notably, Congress and the BJP each secured an additional seat, while the AAP and JMM each celebrated victories. This electoral round reflects a dynamic shift in the political landscape, with regional parties gaining momentum.

