NDA's Historic Victory: A Testament to Faith in Development

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lauds the NDA's monumental win in Bihar Assembly polls, crediting PM Modi's developmental policies. The BJP-NDA alliance sweeps nearly 200 of 243 seats. The victory marks Bihar's preference for governance over the opposition's jungle raj, affirming NDA's political strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:01 IST
In a striking victory for the BJP-NDA alliance, the Bihar Assembly elections results demonstrated overwhelming support for the coalition, capturing nearly 200 of 243 seats. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded this achievement, seeing it as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision.

Adityanath extended hearty congratulations to dedicated BJP-NDA workers, viewing the triumph as proof of Bihar's trust in Modi's leadership and the public-centric strategies of their government. "This historic victory reflects Bihar's commitment to development, prosperity, and stability," he declared in a Hindi message on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya echoed Adityanath's sentiment, highlighting Bihar's rejection of jungle raj politics in favor of governance and growth. Amidst the defeat of the Mahagathbandhan, the NDA has solidified its political prowess in continuity with previous successes in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

