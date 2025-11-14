NDA's Historic Victory: A Testament to Faith in Development
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lauds the NDA's monumental win in Bihar Assembly polls, crediting PM Modi's developmental policies. The BJP-NDA alliance sweeps nearly 200 of 243 seats. The victory marks Bihar's preference for governance over the opposition's jungle raj, affirming NDA's political strategy.
- Country:
- India
In a striking victory for the BJP-NDA alliance, the Bihar Assembly elections results demonstrated overwhelming support for the coalition, capturing nearly 200 of 243 seats. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded this achievement, seeing it as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision.
Adityanath extended hearty congratulations to dedicated BJP-NDA workers, viewing the triumph as proof of Bihar's trust in Modi's leadership and the public-centric strategies of their government. "This historic victory reflects Bihar's commitment to development, prosperity, and stability," he declared in a Hindi message on X.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya echoed Adityanath's sentiment, highlighting Bihar's rejection of jungle raj politics in favor of governance and growth. Amidst the defeat of the Mahagathbandhan, the NDA has solidified its political prowess in continuity with previous successes in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Every section of the society has voted for NDA, especially women voters who turned up in huge numbers: BJP chief Nadda on Bihar poll win.
Opposition tried to pursue politics of division and appeasement; people have given them a befitting reply: BJP chief Nadda on Bihar poll win.
Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM Nitish Kumar's good governance: BJP chief Nadda.
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Prosperity
I thank PM Modi on behalf of crores of party workers for the NDA win in Bihar assembly elections: BJP chief J P Nadda at party HQs.