NDA Triumphs in Bihar: A Victory for Unity and Leadership

Riding on the clear trends of the Bihar Assembly polls, which signaled a significant victory for the NDA alliance over Mahagathbandhan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan affirmed on Friday his confidence in Nitish Kumar's continuation as the state's chief minister.

Paswan attributed the opposition's crushing defeat to the 'arrogance' of the Tejaswi Yadav-Rahul Gandhi-led alliance and emphasized that the people's 'faith in the unity of NDA partners' was the catalyst behind their resounding success.

'I firmly believe that Nitish Kumar will remain Bihar's chief minister, with arrogance being the opposition's downfall,' Paswan told reporters. He praised the 'double-engine government' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Nitish Kumar in the state as key to their overwhelming victory. Meanwhile, Paswan's party, LJP (RV), strengthened its standing within the NDA by securing and leading in multiple seats, flipping constituencies previously held by the Mahagathbandhan.

