Somesh Chandra Soren Clinches Ghatshila By-Election: A Tribute to Legacy

On Friday, JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren decisively secured victory in the Ghatshila by-election, winning by a margin of 38,524 votes. According to an election official, Soren amassed 1,04,794 votes compared to 66,270 garnered by his closest rival, BJP's Babu Lal Soren.

The by-election, necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Ramdas Soren, highlighted a prestigious battle between JMM and BJP, although it will not drastically alter the governing landscape as the JMM-led alliance now commands 56 of the 81 seats.

JMM supporters celebrated the win, viewing it as honoring the legacy of former chief minister Shibu Soren and Ramdas Soren. Despite BJP's setback, their leaders remain resolute, emphasizing continued efforts to protect Jharkhand's indigenous culture.