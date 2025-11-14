Left Menu

Political Meme Wars: BJP vs Congress

The BJP's social media buzzed with memes targeting Congress and Rahul Gandhi after a big win in the Bihar elections. With a high strike rate, the BJP outperformed the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The BJP's humor-laden posts spread on social media, engaging in playful exchanges with the All India Trinamool Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:54 IST
Political Meme Wars: BJP vs Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the BJP's impressive performance in the Bihar assembly polls, the party's social media handles bristled with memes aimed at Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP's Assam unit cheekily apologized for unsettling the 'national child' on Children's Day, a jibe directed at Gandhi.

The exchanges on the platform X extended beyond Bihar, with BJP's West Bengal unit setting sights on future electoral contests, while the Trinamool Congress retorted with its own brand of wit and sarcasm, highlighting BJP's long-standing struggles in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, within Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was poised for a landslide victory, as the BJP emerged as the dominant force, dashing the hopes of the Mahagathbandhan alliance which found itself lagging far behind in the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

 India
2
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

 India
3
Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

 India
4
Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid Stock Selloff

Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025