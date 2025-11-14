Political Meme Wars: BJP vs Congress
The BJP's social media buzzed with memes targeting Congress and Rahul Gandhi after a big win in the Bihar elections. With a high strike rate, the BJP outperformed the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The BJP's humor-laden posts spread on social media, engaging in playful exchanges with the All India Trinamool Congress.
In the aftermath of the BJP's impressive performance in the Bihar assembly polls, the party's social media handles bristled with memes aimed at Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP's Assam unit cheekily apologized for unsettling the 'national child' on Children's Day, a jibe directed at Gandhi.
The exchanges on the platform X extended beyond Bihar, with BJP's West Bengal unit setting sights on future electoral contests, while the Trinamool Congress retorted with its own brand of wit and sarcasm, highlighting BJP's long-standing struggles in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, within Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was poised for a landslide victory, as the BJP emerged as the dominant force, dashing the hopes of the Mahagathbandhan alliance which found itself lagging far behind in the race.
