Bihar's New MY Formula: A Resounding Victory for NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his gratitude to the people of Bihar following the NDA's impressive electoral victory, attributing success to a new 'MY' formula: Mahila and Youth. In a speech at the BJP headquarters, Modi critiqued the Rashtriya Janata Dal's old 'MY' strategy, which focused on Muslims and Yadavs.

Modi emphasized that the aspirations of the youth and women in Bihar have redefined the political landscape, dismantling former communal approaches. Highlighting the efforts of the BJP and its allies, he noted their commitment to serving the people and earning public trust, which is reflected in the popular vote endorsing the NDA government.

Taking another swipe at RJD, Modi declared that 'Katta Sarkar' will never return to Bihar. He commended the Election Commission for facilitating peaceful and record-breaking voter turnout in a state once marred by electoral violence, underscoring a significant evolution in Bihar's political environment under the NDA's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)