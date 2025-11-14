NDA Sweeps Bihar Elections, LJP Secures Key Victory

The Bihar Assembly elections saw a decisive triumph for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as it secured 152 seats, surpassing the 122-seat threshold needed to form a government. Key among the victories was Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Bihar President Raju Tiwari's win from the Govindganj constituency, where he defeated Congress's Shashi Bhushan Rai by 32,683 votes.

Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Krishna Kant Mishra finished third with 9,830 votes. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party in the NDA coalition with 76 seats, followed by Janata Dal (United) at 59 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also showcased a robust performance, winning 14 out of 29 contested seats.

Reacting to the results, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his gratitude on social media, highlighting the unity within the NDA and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alliance partners. He assured voters that Bihar would continue to progress and become one of the most developed states in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)