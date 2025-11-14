Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav: Rise and Struggles of Bihar's Young Political Scion

Tejashwi Yadav, once favored as RJD’s leader in Bihar, faced a tough political journey marked by setbacks. Initiating his career at 25, he fought allegations and struggled to counter the 'jungle raj' narrative. Despite the challenges, Yadav remains a notable figure due to his familial political legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:19 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's ascension to becoming the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate for Bihar was loaded with both promise and pitfalls. Initially garnering prominence at the tender age of 25 as Deputy Chief Minister, Yadav's political path was overshadowed by past controversies.

The young leader's political saga saw early achievements followed by a significant defeat in the latest Bihar polls. Despite having been propped up by his father, Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi's clout diminished amidst corruption accusations and the tenacious 'jungle raj' narrative that haunted his party.

Yadav struggled to effectively communicate against seasoned adversaries and failed to secure widespread voter trust, particularly among female constituents. The failures of his campaign underscored the challenges of transitioning from being 'Lalu ji's son' to forging his own identity in Bihar's political landscape.

