Bihar Votes: The Rise of NOTA in Assembly Polls

The NOTA option saw a slight increase in the recent Bihar assembly polls compared to previous years, although it still hasn't reached the levels of 2015, according to data from the Election Commission.

After a two-phase election held on November 6 and 11, results show the NDA leading in nearly 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP achieving a significant strike rate. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan coalition, including the RJD, Congress, and three Left parties, found it difficult to surpass the 35-seat mark.

Out of the total votes, 1.81% or 6,65,870 voters opted for NOTA on EVMs. Introduced in 2013 after a Supreme Court order, NOTA allows voters to reject all candidates while maintaining ballot secrecy, replacing the more cumbersome Form 49-O procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)