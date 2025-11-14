Left Menu

Bihar Votes: The Rise of NOTA in Assembly Polls

NOTA's presence in Bihar's latest assembly polls rose slightly compared to recent elections but remains below 2015 levels. Despite high voter turnout, NOTA captured 1.81% of votes. The Election Commission introduced NOTA in 2013 to allow electors to reject all candidates without compromising voter secrecy.

The NOTA option saw a slight increase in the recent Bihar assembly polls compared to previous years, although it still hasn't reached the levels of 2015, according to data from the Election Commission.

After a two-phase election held on November 6 and 11, results show the NDA leading in nearly 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP achieving a significant strike rate. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan coalition, including the RJD, Congress, and three Left parties, found it difficult to surpass the 35-seat mark.

Out of the total votes, 1.81% or 6,65,870 voters opted for NOTA on EVMs. Introduced in 2013 after a Supreme Court order, NOTA allows voters to reject all candidates while maintaining ballot secrecy, replacing the more cumbersome Form 49-O procedure.

