Congress Faces Historic Defeat in Bihar: Struggles and Strategies Ahead

The Congress party suffered a historic defeat in Bihar, winning only six seats while failing to connect with voters through its 'vote chori' narrative. This marks its second worst performance in the state's electoral history, further diminishing its role in Bihar's political landscape.

The defeat highlights persistent challenges for Congress, struggling with internal dissent and an inability to reclaim lost voter bases. Historically a dominant force in Bihar, the party's influence has waned significantly over the decades.

Looking ahead, Congress faces a crucial test to restructure its strategy and narrative as it prepares for future elections, while also contending with an emboldened BJP and complex coalition dynamics across India.

