Left Menu

Swiss Pharma Surge: $200 Billion Investment in U.S.

Swiss economic officials announced a significant investment in the U.S. with a substantial portion from the pharmaceutical sector. Helene Budliger Artieda highlighted the role of life sciences and medtech in the $200 billion trade deal, signaling robust Swiss engagement in American industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:43 IST
Swiss Pharma Surge: $200 Billion Investment in U.S.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Significant investments from the Swiss private sector are unfolding, with the pharmaceutical industry expected to have a leading role. An official announcement made by Helene Budliger Artieda highlighted the magnitude of Swiss contributions to the $200 billion U.S. trade deal.

At a press conference, Artieda, the director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, emphasized the strong involvement of the life sciences and medtech sectors. These industries plan considerable capital inflows into the United States, illustrating the diverse Swiss investment interests.

While specifics remain under wraps, it's evident the pharmaceutical sector will drive a significant portion of these investments. This underscores the strengthening economic ties between Switzerland and the United States, particularly in advanced scientific and technological fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global
2
Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

 Global
3
Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections

Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Electio...

 India
4
Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025