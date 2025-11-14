Modi Hails Bihar Win, Vows to End 'Jungle Raj' in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the NDA's decisive victory in Bihar as a testament to pro-people governance, vowing to dismantle the 'jungle raj' in West Bengal next. Modi promised that the victory symbolized a new era of pro-development policies in Indian politics.

During a thanksgiving event at the BJP headquarters, Modi addressed party workers, expressing that the success in Bihar infused new energy into the BJP cadres in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and West Bengal, states that will hold elections soon. He assured the citizens of Bihar and West Bengal of swift progress and the eradication of corrupt practices.

Modi emphasized Bihar's progress, noting upcoming investments and job creation, particularly for the youth. He also highlighted the role of floating support for development over caste-based politics. Criticizing the opposition's rule, he praised the Election Commission for facilitating peaceful elections, contrasting it with past violence under the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)