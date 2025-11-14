Mamata Banerjee: The Face of Change for the INDIA Bloc?
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay proposes that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc against the BJP nationally. He emphasized TMC's expected victory in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections under Banerjee's leadership and dismissed BJP's potential influence from neighboring Bihar.
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay advocated for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to become the 'face' of the INDIA bloc against the BJP on a national scale. His statements highlight the strategic positioning of Banerjee as a key figure in Indian politics.
Bandyopadhyay expressed confidence that under Banerjee's leadership, the Trinamool Congress would secure an absolute majority in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. He dismissed concerns over the BJP's strong performance in Bihar influencing outcomes in Bengal.
In response to inquiries about Banerjee spearheading the INDIA bloc amid Congress' electoral setbacks, Bandyopadhyay affirmed that 'Didi' should lead the non-BJP front to combat the ruling party's communal and undemocratic politics, positioning her as a national contender for political change.
