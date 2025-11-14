Left Menu

USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss

The U.S. Postal Service announced a $9 billion loss and is calling for new reforms and policy changes to address systemic financial imbalances. Despite previous restructuring efforts and legislative relief, USPS continues to face significant financial challenges. Efforts to streamline operations and explore new revenue opportunities are underway.

14-11-2025
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced it seeks new reforms as it reported a $9 billion loss for the year, slightly higher than the previous year's deficit. Postmaster General David Steiner emphasized the need for efficiency and highlighted a persistent imbalance in revenues and costs.

Despite legislative relief and prior restructuring, USPS has lost over $100 billion since 2007. In 2022, Congress provided around $50 billion in financial relief over a decade. The Postal Service now aims for reforms in retiree pension funding, pension asset diversification, statutory debt ceiling adjustments, and workers' compensation reform.

Earlier restructuring efforts led by Louis DeJoy reduced forecasted cumulative losses by $80 billion. Despite a reduction in mail volumes, USPS also implemented workforce reductions and adjusted first-class mail stamps to 78 cents. The agency is facing ongoing political challenges and proposed mergers, resisted by some lawmakers.

