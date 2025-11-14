Owaisi Calls for Political Introspection Post-Bihar Elections

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of AIMIM, thanked the Bihar electorate for the success of his party's candidates in five assembly constituencies. He stressed the necessity for non-NDA parties to reflect on their shortcomings after the elections instead of taking voter support for granted.

Highlighting his earlier predictions, Owaisi reiterated that non-NDA parties like RJD underestimated the BJP's growth and failed to prevent their rise. He urged minority communities to actively participate in the political process to foster their own leadership and counter communal forces.

Owaisi also dismissed the notion that political entitlement can win elections, urging non-NDA parties to be more humble in their approach. He encouraged Muslim society to transform from being just voters to citizens who exercise their full rights, challenging the traditional 'captive vote' mentality.

(With inputs from agencies.)