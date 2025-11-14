Left Menu

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Governance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended Bihar's electorate for endorsing NDA's development work. He urged states to reject Congress's 'deceit'. PM Modi hailed the 2025 election victory as a win for governance and social justice, committing to further progress with partners like Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:31 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday praised the voters of Bihar for endorsing the development efforts spearheaded by the NDA government. 'The people of Bihar have confirmed their support for development, Prime Minister Modi, and the NDA by awarding them a significant majority. Today's votes reflect performance appreciation,' CM Dhami asserted to ANI.

He further emphasized the trust placed in Prime Minister Modi and the reestablishment of the NDA government, acknowledging Bihar's decision. 'I extend my appreciation to Bihar's populace. States like Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are poised to dismiss Congress's deceit,' Dhami concluded. Prime Minister Modi celebrated NDA's success in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as victories in governance, development, public welfare, and social justice, promising an invigorated commitment to the progress of Bihar.

Modi declared, 'The triumph of good governance and development, along with public welfare and social justice, has been realized. I am profoundly thankful to Bihar's citizens for this historic electoral win, empowering the NDA to serve the state with renewed vigor.' Citing NDA's accomplishments and vision, Modi affirmed the continuation of development goals while congratulating Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and allies like Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi. The NDA is approaching a sweeping victory, projected to secure 202 seats. Bihar's 67.13% voter turnout, unmatched since 1951, had greater female voter representation.

