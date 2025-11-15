Left Menu

Chile's Pivotal Election: A Battle for Political Reformation

Chile is witnessing a crucial presidential election where the leftist coalition faces strong right-wing challengers, potentially altering the legislature. Eight candidates are vying, with no clear majority expected, likely leading to a runoff. Crime, immigration, and voter turnout are significant focuses in this unpredictable race.

Updated: 15-11-2025 02:51 IST
Chileans are heading to the polls in a pivotal presidential election that could reshape both the executive and legislative landscape of the nation. The election sees the current leftist coalition clashing with a broad right-wing opposition.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time and are expected to close at 6 p.m., although they will stay open to accommodate voters in line. The election, featuring eight candidates, is anticipated not to deliver an outright winner, thus leading to a December 14 runoff between the top two contenders.

The overarching themes of crime and immigration have taken center stage in the political discourse, overshadowing earlier progressive aspirations like constitutional reform. The election also introduces mandatory voting, adding uncertainty to the outcome due to new voter dynamics.

