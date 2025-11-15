Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Gaza Peace Plan Amid Russian Rival Proposal at U.N.

The United States and eight countries urge the U.N. Security Council to approve a draft resolution endorsing Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan. In response, Russia offers a rival proposal focusing on Palestinian statehood. The U.S. seeks consensus for an international stabilization force in Gaza, while facing objections to their existing plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 15-11-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 05:00 IST
U.S. Pushes for Gaza Peace Plan Amid Russian Rival Proposal at U.N.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States intensified efforts on Friday to rally U.N. support for its Gaza proposal, countering a separate Russian plan that eliminates reference to a transitional authority to be led by President Donald Trump, and instead suggests U.N. action on an international stabilization force.

The U.S. joined forces with eight nations instrumental in negotiating a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, advocating for a swift U.N. Security Council acceptance of its latest resolution. Only Pakistan, among the nations, holds a council seat.

Amid diplomatic tensions, the U.S. revised its resolution to more clearly define Palestinian self-determination. With votes expected next week, the American plan could secure needed support, despite potential abstentions from Russia and China, as it seeks an international mandate to stabilize Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Conflicts and Environmental Challenges: A Look into Today's Pressing World Events

Global Conflicts and Environmental Challenges: A Look into Today's Pressing ...

 Global
2
Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports Highlights

Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports H...

 Global
3
Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

 Global
4
Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025