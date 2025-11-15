U.S. Pushes for Gaza Peace Plan Amid Russian Rival Proposal at U.N.

The United States intensified efforts on Friday to rally U.N. support for its Gaza proposal, countering a separate Russian plan that eliminates reference to a transitional authority to be led by President Donald Trump, and instead suggests U.N. action on an international stabilization force.

The U.S. joined forces with eight nations instrumental in negotiating a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, advocating for a swift U.N. Security Council acceptance of its latest resolution. Only Pakistan, among the nations, holds a council seat.

Amid diplomatic tensions, the U.S. revised its resolution to more clearly define Palestinian self-determination. With votes expected next week, the American plan could secure needed support, despite potential abstentions from Russia and China, as it seeks an international mandate to stabilize Gaza.

