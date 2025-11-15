U.S. Pushes for Gaza Peace Plan Amid Russian Rival Proposal at U.N.
The United States and eight countries urge the U.N. Security Council to approve a draft resolution endorsing Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan. In response, Russia offers a rival proposal focusing on Palestinian statehood. The U.S. seeks consensus for an international stabilization force in Gaza, while facing objections to their existing plan.
The United States intensified efforts on Friday to rally U.N. support for its Gaza proposal, countering a separate Russian plan that eliminates reference to a transitional authority to be led by President Donald Trump, and instead suggests U.N. action on an international stabilization force.
The U.S. joined forces with eight nations instrumental in negotiating a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, advocating for a swift U.N. Security Council acceptance of its latest resolution. Only Pakistan, among the nations, holds a council seat.
Amid diplomatic tensions, the U.S. revised its resolution to more clearly define Palestinian self-determination. With votes expected next week, the American plan could secure needed support, despite potential abstentions from Russia and China, as it seeks an international mandate to stabilize Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
