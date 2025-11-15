Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reviewed India-US bilateral ties and diaspora support during the Consul Generals Conference in New York. He emphasized the continuous strengthening of the partnership and also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss global multilateralism and regional hotspots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-11-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 08:38 IST
Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties
External Affairs Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reaffirmed the robust bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington at the Consul Generals Conference held in New York. Jaishankar commended the commitment of India's diplomatic staff in the United States for their work in enhancing the India-US partnership.

The conference was held at the Consulate General of India in New York, gathering Indian diplomats from various US cities. Discussion revolved around diaspora activities and strengthening bilateral relations. Jaishankar emphasized the strategic significance of this collaboration in his social media remarks.

In addition to the conference, Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York. They exchanged views on the current global order, multilateralism, and regional hotspots. Jaishankar also participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Canada, engaging in discussions with counterparts, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

High-Profile Land Deal Controversy: The Escalating Case of Sheetal Tejwani

 India
2
Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Smuggler in Cross-Border Terror Plot

Gujarat ATS Nabs Key Smuggler in Cross-Border Terror Plot

 India
3
Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism

Trump Withdraws Support Amidst Greene's Criticism

 Global
4
Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025