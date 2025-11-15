Strengthening Bonds: India and US to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reaffirmed the robust bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington at the Consul Generals Conference held in New York. Jaishankar commended the commitment of India's diplomatic staff in the United States for their work in enhancing the India-US partnership.

The conference was held at the Consulate General of India in New York, gathering Indian diplomats from various US cities. Discussion revolved around diaspora activities and strengthening bilateral relations. Jaishankar emphasized the strategic significance of this collaboration in his social media remarks.

In addition to the conference, Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York. They exchanged views on the current global order, multilateralism, and regional hotspots. Jaishankar also participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Canada, engaging in discussions with counterparts, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.