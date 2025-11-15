Left Menu

Nail-Biting Finishes: Bihar Assembly Seat Results

Bihar's assembly elections witnessed thrilling contests, with several seats decided by razor-thin margins. In some constituencies, the victory margins were less than 100 votes, showcasing intense competition. Key winners included Radha Charan Shah of JD(U) and Congress' Manoj Bishwas, while notable losses were faced by BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh and Vidya Sagar Keshari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, at least three Bihar assembly seats witnessed victory margins of under 100 votes, while another three constituencies were decided by less than 250 votes.

Notably, in Sandesh, a thrilling contest unfolded with JD(U)'s Radha Charan Shah edging out RJD's Dipu Singh by a mere 27 votes.

The gripping race continued as BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh and Vidya Sagar Keshari faced defeats by narrow margins across other constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

