Nail-Biting Finishes: Bihar Assembly Seat Results

In a dramatic turn of events, at least three Bihar assembly seats witnessed victory margins of under 100 votes, while another three constituencies were decided by less than 250 votes.

Notably, in Sandesh, a thrilling contest unfolded with JD(U)'s Radha Charan Shah edging out RJD's Dipu Singh by a mere 27 votes.

The gripping race continued as BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh and Vidya Sagar Keshari faced defeats by narrow margins across other constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)