Tragedy in Nowgam: Political Leaders React to Deadly Explosion

An unexpected explosion at Nowgam police station on Saturday resulted in the deaths of nine individuals and injuries to 32 more. This tragic incident has prompted expressions of sorrow from numerous political figures across Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on his official X account, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his deep sorrow and compassion for the victims and their families. He also called for a speedy recovery for those injured in the blast.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party shared her anguish, highlighting the dangerous conditions faced by police personnel. Sajad Lone of the People's Conference echoed the sentiment, offering condolences. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha plans to visit Srinagar to evaluate the situation firsthand, having canceled a planned security meeting in Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)