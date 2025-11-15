Palestinian Leadership Crisis: President Mahmoud Abbas at 90

As Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas turns 90, he remains in power in the West Bank but faces significant challenges. Criticized for his failure to hold elections and weakened by Israeli policies, Abbas finds himself at the helm of a fragmented leadership, with diminishing hopes for Palestinian statehood.

In recent decades, Abbas has become increasingly unpopular among Palestinians, who express frustration over his leadership style, described by some as authoritarian. Critics cite his inability to establish a unified front in the face of Israeli settlement expansion and growing violence against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Abbas' governance is complicated by international dynamics, as Israel and its allies exert significant influence over Palestinian territories. With his authority questioned, Abbas is urged to take more decisive actions, yet skepticism remains about any significant political reforms.

