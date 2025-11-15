Left Menu

Palestinian Leadership Crisis: President Mahmoud Abbas at 90

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas turns 90, holding on to power in the West Bank but increasingly marginalized. Criticized for weak governance and lack of elections, Abbas faces dwindling support amid a leadership vacuum as Israeli-Palestinian tensions escalate and prospects for a Palestinian state diminish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:54 IST
Palestinian Leadership Crisis: President Mahmoud Abbas at 90
Mahmoud Abbas
  • Country:
  • Egypt

As Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas turns 90, he remains in power in the West Bank but faces significant challenges. Criticized for his failure to hold elections and weakened by Israeli policies, Abbas finds himself at the helm of a fragmented leadership, with diminishing hopes for Palestinian statehood.

In recent decades, Abbas has become increasingly unpopular among Palestinians, who express frustration over his leadership style, described by some as authoritarian. Critics cite his inability to establish a unified front in the face of Israeli settlement expansion and growing violence against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Abbas' governance is complicated by international dynamics, as Israel and its allies exert significant influence over Palestinian territories. With his authority questioned, Abbas is urged to take more decisive actions, yet skepticism remains about any significant political reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025