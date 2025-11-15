Congress Challenges Credibility of Bihar Election Results, Alleges Vote Theft

In the wake of a major electoral setback in Bihar, the Congress party has cast doubts on the Election Commission's integrity, attributing its poor showing to a lack of transparency in the poll process. Top figures, including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, convened to dissect the election outcome.

Insiders indicate that the meeting, attended by senior party members such as K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken, focused on the Congress securing only six seats out of 61, its second-worst performance to date in Bihar. The result has left Mahagathbandhan allies, of which Congress is a part, perplexed.

K C Venugopal criticized the election process as being one-sided and lacking transparency. He vowed to produce definitive evidence within weeks, pointing to historical instances where similar claims were substantiated. The party alleges widespread 'vote theft,' allegedly orchestrated by high-level government and election officials, as the reason behind the unsatisfactory results.