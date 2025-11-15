Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Fadnavis's Bold Claims Amid Bihar Victory Criticism

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended the NDA after its Bihar victory, urging the opposition to accept defeat and introspect. NCP's Sharad Pawar raised concerns over fund distribution during Bihar elections. Controversy surrounds Ajit Pawar over the alleged illegal land sale in Pune, involving a significant discrepancy in the transaction value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday defended the NDA's sweeping win in the Bihar elections, urging opposition parties to analyze their defeat and introspect. Fadnavis emphasized that victory crowns the true 'emperor' in politics. Criticism from the opposition was met with calls for self-reflection and acknowledgment of past oversights.

NCP President Sharad Pawar expressed unease over the Bihar election process, pointing to the distribution of funds through the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana during the polls. Pawar's remarks hinted at concerns regarding the integrity of election practices, raising alarms about replicating Bihar's electoral strategies elsewhere.

Amid the political exchanges, controversy brewed over the alleged unauthorized sale of government land in Pune, implicating Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The land, allegedly linked to Pawar's son, was sold at a fraction of its market value, sparking outrage and calls for transparency.

