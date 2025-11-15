Maharashtra Politics: Fadnavis's Bold Claims Amid Bihar Victory Criticism
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended the NDA after its Bihar victory, urging the opposition to accept defeat and introspect. NCP's Sharad Pawar raised concerns over fund distribution during Bihar elections. Controversy surrounds Ajit Pawar over the alleged illegal land sale in Pune, involving a significant discrepancy in the transaction value.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday defended the NDA's sweeping win in the Bihar elections, urging opposition parties to analyze their defeat and introspect. Fadnavis emphasized that victory crowns the true 'emperor' in politics. Criticism from the opposition was met with calls for self-reflection and acknowledgment of past oversights.
NCP President Sharad Pawar expressed unease over the Bihar election process, pointing to the distribution of funds through the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana during the polls. Pawar's remarks hinted at concerns regarding the integrity of election practices, raising alarms about replicating Bihar's electoral strategies elsewhere.
Amid the political exchanges, controversy brewed over the alleged unauthorized sale of government land in Pune, implicating Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The land, allegedly linked to Pawar's son, was sold at a fraction of its market value, sparking outrage and calls for transparency.
ALSO READ
PM Modi knows how to communicate, carry people and perform: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to PTI on NDA’s massive Bihar win.
Grateful to NDA's central leadership for placing trust in our party that had no MLA in Bihar assembly: Chirag on seat-sharing arrangement.
Paswan Criticizes Opposition as NDA Sweeps Bihar Polls
Bihar Election Results: NDA's Resounding Victory and Opposition's Struggle
Cash transfer to accounts of women has played important role in NDA's victory in Bihar polls: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.