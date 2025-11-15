The Rise of Double-Engine Governance: A New Wave in Indian Politics
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the rise of 'double-engine' governments across India post-Bihar elections, highlighting their effectiveness in governance. Speaking at the Dehradun Literature Festival, he underscored women's crucial role in politics and requested a book on women in Uttarakhand.
The recent triumph of the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections has underscored a national trend, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He suggests the emergence of 'double-engine' governments, where common goals between state and central governments lead to efficient governance.
Speaking at the Dehradun Literature Festival, where he launched the book 'Leading Ladies -- The New Wave of Female Politicians in India' by Venu Agrahari Dhingra, Dhami highlighted the shift in political culture since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. He praised women's contributions and urged for documentation of their roles in Uttarakhand's development.
Dhami criticized political elements rejecting reforms and clinging to 'nepotism' and 'corruption.' He encouraged youth involvement in politics, celebrating a new era where integrity and efficiency in governance are prioritized and expressed hope for more literature on the resilient women of Uttarakhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
