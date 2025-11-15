Left Menu

The Rise of Double-Engine Governance: A New Wave in Indian Politics

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the rise of 'double-engine' governments across India post-Bihar elections, highlighting their effectiveness in governance. Speaking at the Dehradun Literature Festival, he underscored women's crucial role in politics and requested a book on women in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:44 IST
The Rise of Double-Engine Governance: A New Wave in Indian Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent triumph of the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections has underscored a national trend, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He suggests the emergence of 'double-engine' governments, where common goals between state and central governments lead to efficient governance.

Speaking at the Dehradun Literature Festival, where he launched the book 'Leading Ladies -- The New Wave of Female Politicians in India' by Venu Agrahari Dhingra, Dhami highlighted the shift in political culture since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. He praised women's contributions and urged for documentation of their roles in Uttarakhand's development.

Dhami criticized political elements rejecting reforms and clinging to 'nepotism' and 'corruption.' He encouraged youth involvement in politics, celebrating a new era where integrity and efficiency in governance are prioritized and expressed hope for more literature on the resilient women of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ECI's Intensive Voter Revision Achieves Over 95% Coverage in Phase II

ECI's Intensive Voter Revision Achieves Over 95% Coverage in Phase II

 India
2
Neck Injury Clouds Gill's Test Future

Neck Injury Clouds Gill's Test Future

 India
3
Congress' priority is not this country, nor its people and India's future: PM Modi in Gujarat.

Congress' priority is not this country, nor its people and India's future: P...

 India
4
KKR's Bold Roster Shake-up: Andre Russell Released

KKR's Bold Roster Shake-up: Andre Russell Released

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025