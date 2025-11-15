Left Menu

Congress Stages Protest Against Alleged Vote Chori

Seventy Congress members, including IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib, were detained during a protest against alleged 'vote chori' in various elections. Accusations of electoral fraud in Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka were leveraged to demand accountability from the Election Commission for transparency in the electoral system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:57 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, seventy Congress members, spearheaded by IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib, were taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru. The protesters attempted to march to the Election Commission's office, voicing demands for accountability concerning alleged electoral irregularities.

The protest, marked with anti-BJP slogans, erupted following accusations of widespread 'vote chori' during elections across several states. The demonstration at Freedom Park highlighted allegations against substantial electoral misconduct in Bihar, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad criticized the alleged deletion of voters and accused the Election Commission of negligence. The Congress party has resolved to intensify efforts to review and ensure democratic processes are upheld, echoing leader Rahul Gandhi's promise for a thorough investigation into the poll outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

