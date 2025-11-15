Empowering Women: Chidambaram's Call for Political Action

During a function marking former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram emphasized the importance of political parties addressing women's issues. He highlighted the need for genuine post-election dialogue and resolution of concerns affecting women.

Chidambaram criticized the cyclical nature of elections, where parties primarily seek votes, urging them to also prioritize explaining policies and striving for tangible women's development. He envisages women gaining financial strength, independence from societal restrictions, and ascending to leadership roles.

Encouraging Congress women to take inspiration from Indira Gandhi's courage, he believes women imbued with such fortitude can lead the nation, a call that echoes through the event organized by the Mahila Congress in her honor.

