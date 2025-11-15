Left Menu

Tension Escalates as Japan-China Travel Advisory Sparks Diplomatic Dispute

Japan protests after China advises its citizens against visiting due to remarks by Japanese PM Takaichi on Taiwan. The issue strains already fragile relations as Japan's new leader supports military buildup against Chinese threats. China's advisory impacts tourism, highlighting tensions over Taiwan and disputed territories.

Updated: 15-11-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Japan raised objections on Saturday when China advised its citizens to avoid visiting Japan, amid ongoing tensions over comments made by the new Japanese leader regarding Taiwan.

The Tokyo government filed a protest, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara urging China to take 'appropriate measures,' as reported by Kyodo News Service. China's advisory cited prior attacks on Chinese nationals in Japan and criticized Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan.

Despite being a popular destination for Chinese tourists, the advisory could impact travel, with several Chinese airlines offering no-penalty refunds for trips to Japan. The dispute highlights potential further strain under Takaichi, who supports a military buildup against perceived Chinese threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

